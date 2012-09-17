September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Iberdrola International BV

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2017

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 102.1

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank

JPMorgan & Mitsubishi

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing XXX

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0829209195

Data supplied by International Insider.