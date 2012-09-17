UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Unicredit Ireland Plc
Guarantor Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 19, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 100.73
Reoffer price 99.98
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank AG, Bank Sarasin
& Basler Kantonalbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
ISIN CH0195512519
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.