UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rentokil Initial Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.651
Yield 3.432 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.3bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Barclays & Mizuho
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0832466931
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.