September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 15, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.205

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Raifk, RBS & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN CH0194405335

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.