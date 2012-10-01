October 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Eutelsat

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2012

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.148

Spread 147 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 176.7bp

Over the 1.5 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date October 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011339746

