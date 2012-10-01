October 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 100.178

Reoffer price 100.178

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 26bp

Payment Date October 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, LBBW, UBS & WGZ

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion

euro when fungible

