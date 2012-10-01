UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price 100.178
Reoffer price 100.178
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 26bp
Payment Date October 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, LBBW, UBS & WGZ
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion
euro when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts