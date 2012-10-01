UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Erste Group Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 10, 2022
Coupon 7.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.782
Spread 540 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 569.4bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date October 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Erste & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0840062979
