October 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Erste Group Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2022

Coupon 7.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.782

Spread 540 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 569.4bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date October 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Erste & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0840062979

