Borrower Swiss Life Holding AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Spread 509.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0194695190

