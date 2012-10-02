October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

(Dt Hypo)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date April 8, 2015

Coupon 0.730 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3699

