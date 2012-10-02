UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 02 New York City Housing Development Corporation
* Moody's assigns Aa2 ratings to New York City Housing Development Corporation's Multi-Family Housing Revenue Bonds 2012 Series F, 2012 G, 2012 Series H, 2012 Series I, and Aa2/VMIG 1 rating to 2012 Series J
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts