October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Origin Energy Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 11, 2019

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.575

Yield 2.943 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.9bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

