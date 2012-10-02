Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Origin Energy Limited
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 11, 2019
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.575
Yield 2.943 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.9bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date October 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).