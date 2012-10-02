UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2022
Coupon 2.425 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB0U00
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts