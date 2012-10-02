October 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 1, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 115bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.2 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 9, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 200bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 200bp

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 9, 2017

Coupon 3.6 pct

Issue price 99.82

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.