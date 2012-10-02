UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial
(ICO)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Payment Date October 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0736467159
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts