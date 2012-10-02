October 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date May 08, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.825

Payment Date October 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total NZ$150 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0779126068

