October 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (IRFC)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date October 10, 2017
Coupon 3.417 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.417 pct
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date October 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill lynch, Citi,
Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
