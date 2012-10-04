October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp
Reoffer price 100.947
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp
Payment Date October 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
International & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.45
billion when fungible
ISIN XS0764743117
