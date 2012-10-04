October 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 103.356

Reoffer price 103.356

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UKT

Payment Date October 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0731128186

