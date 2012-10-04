HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount S$400 million
Maturity Date October 15, 2022
Coupon 4.1 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 221 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 1.89 pct S$ 2022 SOR
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.