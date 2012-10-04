October 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BRE Finance France SA

Guarantor BRE Bank SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 12, 2015

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.779

Yield 2.828

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0841882128

