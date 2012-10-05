October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date October 15, 2015

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.724

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Westpac

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0842190612

