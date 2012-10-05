Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 4.71 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 368.1bp
over the 3.25 pct Janaury 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank,
Mitsubishi & SG CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0842214818
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)