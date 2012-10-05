UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario SPA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 12, 2015
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.864
Yield 3.799 pct
Spread 320 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 365.8bp
Over the OBL #158
Payment Date October 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Mediobanca, Societe Generale CIB &
Unicredit
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0842193046
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts