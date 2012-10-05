October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario SPA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 12, 2015

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.864

Yield 3.799 pct

Spread 320 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 365.8bp

Over the OBL #158

Payment Date October 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Mediobanca, Societe Generale CIB &

Unicredit

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0842193046

Data supplied by International Insider.