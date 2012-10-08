UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Air Liquide Finance SA
Guarantor Air Liquide SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.329
Reoffer price 99.329
Yield 2.208 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.2bp
over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup, HSBC &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011344076
