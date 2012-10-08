UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 53bp
Reoffer price 99.97
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Swedbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0842614165
