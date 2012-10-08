UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2019
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.481
Reoffer yield 4.463 pct
Spread 315 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 357.9bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America, Barclays,
BNP paribas & HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts