October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.481

Reoffer yield 4.463 pct

Spread 315 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 357.9bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America, Barclays,

BNP paribas & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.