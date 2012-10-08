UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Enel Finance International NV
(Enel)
Guarantor Enel SPA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2018
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.473
Reoffer price 99.473
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 316.2bp
Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
ISIN XS0842659343
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2023
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 98.899
Reoffer price 98.899
Spread 320 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 353.7bp
Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0842659426
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Deutsche Bank , JPMorgan,
Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe generale CIB, BBVA,
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ING, Santander GBM & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
