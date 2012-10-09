October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Ltd

Issue Amount A$1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 18, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank & Commonwealth Bank

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Australian

