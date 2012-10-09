October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank ( BayernLB )

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 41bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 41bp

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0QH2

