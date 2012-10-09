October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fonciere Des Regions

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.716

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 335.9bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, CM-CIC, Credit Agricole CIB,

HSBC, Natixis & Societe Generale

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

