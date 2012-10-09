UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Bank international AG
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 24, 2022
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 100.389
Reoffer price 100.039
Spread 385 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & RBI
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German & Austrian
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
Programme
ISIN CH0194405343
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts