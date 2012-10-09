October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Bank international AG

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 24, 2022

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 100.389

Reoffer price 100.039

Spread 385 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & RBI

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German & Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance

Programme

ISIN CH0194405343

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.