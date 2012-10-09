UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Sunac China Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date October 16, 2017
Coupon 12.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 12.5 pct
Payment Date October 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Citigroup
Morgan Stanley & UBS
Ratings BB- (S&P), BB- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law New York
