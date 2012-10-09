UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GAS Natural Capital Markets SA
Guarantor GAS Natural SGD SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.771
Yield 4.187 pct
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 375.9bp
over the 0.5 pct OBL #163
Payment Date October 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixabank, Citi, Mitsubishi
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0843300947
