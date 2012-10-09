October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Syndicate Bank (London Branch)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 12, 2018
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.572
Spread 355 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST
Payment Date October 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan &
Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue