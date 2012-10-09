October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2042

Coupon 5.625 pct

Issue price 99.054

Reoffer price 99.054

Spread 400 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 428.bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, commerzbank, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The Deal pays a coupon of 5.625 pct fixed until

17 October 2022 and thereafter floating

ISIN DE000A1RE1Q3

Data supplied by International Insider.