October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 16, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.916
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.5bp
Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST
Payment Date October 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International,
Mitsubishi & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0843329250
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue