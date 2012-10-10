UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 10 Shares in Samsung Electronics were down more than 3 percent in Wednesday trading, as the wider market lost ground, dragged down by concerns about U.S. corporate earnings.
Shares of Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable stock, were down 3.06 percent at 1.33 million Korean won ($1,200), underperforming the market's 1.4 percent fall as of 0533 GMT.
($1 = 1,110.85 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources