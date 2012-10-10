Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date February 26, 2021
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 116.941
Reoffer price 116.941
Yield 3.63 pct
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.25 pct ACGB Due 2021
Payment Date October 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$675 million
When fungible
ISIN AU3CB0018430
