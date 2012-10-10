October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date December 12, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

yield 2.13 pct

Payment Date October 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1JL3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.