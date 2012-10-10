UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.231
Yield 1.366 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Akros, BLB,
Credit Agricole CIB, Danske, DZ, Goldman Sachs, ING,
LBB, LBBW, Nomura, & Nord
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing FFT
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
