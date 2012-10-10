October 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.231

Yield 1.366 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Akros, BLB,

Credit Agricole CIB, Danske, DZ, Goldman Sachs, ING,

LBB, LBBW, Nomura, & Nord

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing FFT

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

