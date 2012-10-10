UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Portugal Telecom International
Finance BV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2018
Coupon 5.875 pct
Issue price 99.47
Yield 6.0 pct
Spread 497.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 542.2bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Besi, BNP
Paribas, Caixabi, Citi, HSBC & Mizuho
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0843939918
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts