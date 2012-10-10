October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Portugal Telecom International

Finance BV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price 99.47

Yield 6.0 pct

Spread 497.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 542.2bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Besi, BNP

Paribas, Caixabi, Citi, HSBC & Mizuho

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0843939918

Data supplied by International Insider.