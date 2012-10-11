October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 9, 2019

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 7bp

Issue price 100.28

Reoffer price 100.28

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 200 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000BLB1JJ1

Data supplied by International Insider.