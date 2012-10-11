UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 9, 2019
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 7bp
Issue price 100.28
Reoffer price 100.28
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 200 million
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000BLB1JJ1
