October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.89

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 50.1bp

over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL #161

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0844535442

