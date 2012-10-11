UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 1, 2032
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date October 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.7 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
ISIN XS0773669972
Data supplied by International Insider.
