Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.646

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.3 bp

Over the 0.5 pct OBL 164

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0844529049

