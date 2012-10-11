October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2020

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 7bp

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Dekabank & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE0001040798

