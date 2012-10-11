October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date November 12, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.635

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & Raiffeisen

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0198104579

