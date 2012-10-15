UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Peab Finans AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 24, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp
Issue price 99.926
Reoffer price 99.926
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 24, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 275bp
Issue price 99.814
Reoffer price 99.814
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts