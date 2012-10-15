BRIEF-Envestnet sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Envestnet provides update on fourth quarter 2016 financial results
October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Korea Expressway Corp
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 22, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.597
Yield 1.96 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST
Payment Date October 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Envestnet provides update on fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Ace Hardware reports record revenues, profits and patronage dividend
* VBI Vaccines receives positive response from Health Canada's initial evaluation of the proposed Sci-B-Vac Phase III clinical program