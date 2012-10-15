UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BPCE
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.727
Spread 102 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 150.7bp
over 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011347590
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts